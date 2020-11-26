we against terrorism: America says on 11/26 – “With India, firm to fight terrorism” – tells us that it is against terrorism and with India during the Bombay attack

Washington

The United States has said it is with India and is determined to fight terrorism. He also pledged to bring the culprits to justice in order to bring justice to the victims of the Mumbai terrorist attack. A fierce terrorist attack took place on November 26, 2008 in Mumbai. Protests have also taken place in the United States, demanding action against Pakistan.

The guilty get justice

US State Department deputy spokesman Kal Brown said on Wednesday: “Through the Rewards for Justice system, we are trying to ensure that all those responsible for this heinous attack are brought to justice.” Brown said: “On the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai attack on 11/26, the United States reiterates its commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice and to ensure justice for all victims, including six citizens. Americans. Along with our Indian partners, we are determined to fight terrorism.

166 people died

Significantly, ten terrorists from the Pakistani terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 terrorist attacks in Bombay over four days. The attacks of November 26, 2008 killed at least 166 people, including six Americans and nine terrorists, and injured more than 300 people.

America kept the reward

Taj Mahal, Oberoi, Leopold Cafe, Nariman (Chabad) House and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station hotels, etc. were targeted. The Department of External Affairs said the “Justice Reward” program offered a reward of up to $ 5 million for information on those responsible for the attacks. Meanwhile, Indo-American citizens paid tribute to those killed in the Mumbai terror attack on Wednesday.