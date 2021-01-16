We answer your questions about Windows 10X … live!

A lot has happened since we last did the live stream on YouTube, participating with you to comment on the current state of the Microsoft ecosystem. After several years of “drought” in the consumer market, Redmond has again raised high expectations with Windows 10X.

Windows 10X, as we’ve touched on in other posts, is Microsoft’s new operating system designed for low-cost, single-screen devices: laptops, tablets, and convertibles. In this software, Microsoft is getting rid of all the old components of Windows 10, and we will only be able to run web apps and universal apps from the Microsoft Store.

See you on Sunday January 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Many are the unknowns around Windows 10X, but after its leak we will try to answer all your questions directly via YouTube. Additionally, you can tell us to test things to see how well this first version of the operating system performs, works, or bugs.

Our meeting will be on Sunday January 17 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish Peninsula time). You can also leave us your questions in the comments of this post and on social networks: Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. See you soon on Youtube!