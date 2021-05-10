Publication: Monday, May 10, 2021 2:33 PM

Government President Pedro Sánchez confirmed during an official visit to Greece that “we are 100 days away from group immunity”, that is to say reaching 70% of the population immunized by the coronavirus which is scheduled for the end of this summer.

The head of the socialist executive boasted of the vaccination rate in Spain: “At least a third of adults have a dose provided and half of all that third already have the full guideline. Today we will achieve six million Spaniards with a directive “.

