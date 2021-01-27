“We are committed to providing the best value to our workers from a global health perspective”

Quirn Salud, honored in 7 Health and RRHHDigital Business Awards: “We are committed to providing the best value to our workers from a global health perspective”

Just before Christmas, RRHHDigital handed down the verdict of the 7th Health and Business Award, an award intended to recognize best initiatives and practices in occupational health and employee care. In the competition, the project sent by Quirn Salud, the health services company, was recognized by the jury as one of the ten finalists among the 78 received in this seventh edition.

And a few weeks ago, the finalist diploma was awarded to Quirn Salud, which took place at the company’s headquarters under strict security measures and protocols. Unlike in previous years, the pandemic did not allow the celebration of a face-to-face meeting therefore the presentation of the various prizes will take place at the headquarters of recognized companies, as was done in Quirn Salud, by a formal act with all the necessary health and safety guarantees.

A committee of people made up of representatives of the organizing company, RRHHDigitalas and deGympass, the sponsor company of this seventh edition of the RRHHDigital Health and Company Award, came to the headquarters of Quirn Saluden Madrid to perform the awards ceremony.

More specifically, the commission was made up of José Luis Talln, general manager of Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21 (publishing house of the RHHHDigital media) and Mara Bernad, customer sales coordinator of Gympass. Jorge Cabrera, Director of Corporate Prevention at Quirn Salud, received the winning company award.

FromRRHHDigital we were able to speak precisely with Jorge Cabrera, responsible for the sent project, who tells us what were the main points of the work and what it means for a company in the health sector like yours to be recognized in this competition.

The 7th Health and Business Prize will be possible without the support of our sponsors Gi Group, Cigna, Gympass and BMW Madrid. In this seventh edition, 78 companies presented their projects, with Securitas Direct winning followed by Aon and ALD Automotive. From these lines, we would like to thank the participating companies and the sponsors for their support and participation.

