Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence: “We are facing a historic opportunity to generate a more productive digital economy”

“2021 will be the key to facing social challenges and for that, it is necessary to highlight artificial intelligence as an element of sustainable growth. A historic opportunity to generate a more productive digital economy ”, says Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence

In this sense, it is important to know that the future passes through artificial intelligence at all levels and in all sectors. Indeed, according to the World Economic Forum, 58 million jobs will be created thanks to advances in the field of this technological breakthrough.

Thus, they coincided in the IA Madrid Forum event organized by Executive Forum and which had the participation of Da. Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence. Also in attendance: Mr. Javier Prez Trigo, Director of Corporate Sales at Google; Mr. Jaume Manero, Digital Consulting Advisor at Techedge; and Mr. Carlos Marquerie, professor at IE Business School.

The Secretary of State mentioned the recent creation of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (ENIA), which will have a budget of 600 million euros for the next three years and a public venture capital fund- private for the same period.

“ENIA’s objectives are to promote the Spanish language in artificial intelligence, to promote scientific excellence, to develop skilled jobs and a system of attracting talent, to transform the productive fabric, to create an environment of trust and ensure that AI has humanistic and inclusive and sustainable values, ”Carme Artigas underlined.

All this based on “six axes” which go through the creation of a network of centers of excellence and data infrastructures that allow this artificial intelligence and the empowerment of digital talents (with the Spain Talent Hack program); In addition to being able to integrate it into the value chain of the Spanish productive fabric, create an ethical-regulatory framework and include it in the public administration.

The energy future needs artificial intelligence

Jaume Manero, Digital Consulting Advisor at Techedge stressed that “we are going to solve the energy problem with artificial intelligence and with the massive use of algorithms”. “Right now we find ourselves with an intermittent and distributed energy model, with local and global storage, mobile, and with the introduction of virtual power plants and microgrids, so in this scenario the question is : how can it be maintained? a stable network? and the answer is “thanks to artificial intelligence,” Manero continued.

In addition, from Techedge, they ensure that their work is focused on Artificial Intelligence intended in the energy model for its cybersecurity, the optimization of production and maintenance, the management of complex processes, the prediction of the demand and impact of climate change.

Machine learning allows us to do things we never could have imagined before

From Google, Javier Prez Trigo highlighted machine learning and the importance of the “paradigm shift we are seeing”. “We have moved from programming as we have done so far (the human being transmitting knowledge to the computer and executing) to another system in which, through machine learning, providing inputs and of the outputs, the computer is able to deduce. It means that we can do things that we cannot do until now, ”he said.

And what has changed? Prez Trigo pointed out that now “we have a lot more data (explosion of Big Data and digitization of content)” and greater computing capacity (the algorithms used are very intense and require a large capacity in this regard).

A line of thought in which Carlos Marquerie, professor at IE Business School, also joined. “Human beings outsource their skills. Today, we are aware of the importance of machines in relation to health or energy, for example ”. Marquerie also underlined the importance of training in digital and technological skills to be able to face the challenges and opportunities offered by artificial intelligence and, thus, to be at the European forefront of AI.

