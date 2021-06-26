“We are giving the Spaniards back this place”

Posted: Saturday June 26 2021 3:47 PM

The first vice-president of the government, Carmen Calvo, chaired the institutional act of opening the gardens of Pazo de Meirás, in which the protocol for the temporary coordination of actions between the General Administration of the State and the relevant institutions. As indicated by the executive, the city of Sada (La Coruña) will organize access to the gardens, which will be open to the public next week.

After signing the protocol in the lobby of the pazo, the vice president said that “there are days when the expression that a picture is worth more than 1,000 words becomes true; this image is worth more than anything after so many decades, it signifies the presence of the State in all its public administrations and political levels in a property that is public, of all Spaniards and, in particular, of the Galicians ”.

“We open the gardens to the visit of all those who want to come and do an act of respect, memory and resourcing of the victims of the dictatorship”, declared the Minister of the Presidency, who was accompanied by representatives of the Xunta and the municipalities of A Coruña and Sada.

In the same vein, the vice-president expressed “the enormous satisfaction for the Government” that this act implies, as well as the “achievement of an objective, achieved thanks to the rectitude of the Justice of our country” , after which she stressed that in this place “an important part of the life of a dictator, Franco, lived where many Spaniards will come to find the story of the truth of what happened”.

However, Calvo commented that “there is a lot of work to be done, also inside, which must be returned with solvency and splendor to the recovery of the historical heritage and to the visit”. “In the future, we will have to face each element of the truth. From the life of the dictator in this place, from the councils of ministers of a dictatorship which denied freedoms, rights, participation and caused exile. , the repression and the suffering of Spanish anti-fascists who have become stateless, ”he declared.

For the number two of the government, it is a place that must “be preserved in a loyal, coordinated and efficient manner, as the public administrations signed in this agreement, to maintain an important place of Galician historical heritage, but also a place that caused pain throughout the dictatorship and also democracy, because we are late.

On the other hand, the vice-president regretted the absence for agenda reasons of the president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, because the act of this Saturday is also the result “of the work that Galicia has carried out to very intensively, in particular families, associations, specialists, many of whom bear prestigious names and which have involved their prestige, their intellectual effort and their commitment ”.

Connection of Pazo de Meirás with Emilia Pardo Bazán

The vice-president underlined the other historical dimensions of the Pazo de Meirás, in addition to that of the Franco regime, stressing that they “give back” the Pazo to Spanish citizenship “, and they do so” by fully collecting the speech of this place which is also linked to the figure of Emilia Pardo Bazán “.

“Here is an important part of the wake of great women, not only of Spanish and Galician letters, but also of the best mirror in which we can see ourselves in a society whose fundamental axis is equality between men and women”, commented .

Finally, the vice-president underlined the public ownership of Pazo de Meirás, and indicated that our country “no longer has its place in terms of private property of the dictator from whom we want to move away”. “To project democratic memory into the future is to always have among us the truth of the past. Democratic memory has a long future because it means giving the youngest the dignity of what the generation that touched us was able to do. do, “he said. .

Thus, he concluded: “We must continue to work on the commitment to identify and return to their families all those who are in mass graves. These victims demand the same respect, the obligation to work and the same commitment from all institutional levels of our stronghold. consolidated democracy ”.

The gardens can be visited from July 4

The first three opening days of the visits to the gardens of Pazo de Meirás will be reserved for Galician entities of historical memory, and from July 4, all those who wish will have access to the gardens by appointment.