“We are not asking for Marlaska’s resignation, Podemos Canarias was wrong”

Publication: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 2:30 PM

The migratory crisis that the Canary Islands are going through and the release of more than 200 migrants without alternative accommodation from the camp installed in the port of Arguineguín – where there are more than 2,000 overcrowded people – have provoked the chief of Podemos in the islands, Laura Fuentes, demanded the resignation of Minister Marlaska.

A petition that surprised everyone, including her own party, because it harshly accused a member of the government of which her own group is part. “For us, it is deeply disappointing that a minister of a progressive government thus plays with the dignity of migrants, we wonder if this is the state’s way of emptying the Arguineguín quay, if this is the shock plan migratory situation in the Canary Islands, ”said Fuentes.

The national leadership distanced itself this Wednesday from the Canary Islands party, as Jaume Asens, president of United We Can explained to Congress: “Obviously, we are not asking for the resignation of Minister Marlaska.”

The deputy of the violet formation indicated that “among the government partners the resignation of nobody is requested” and assured that “Podemos Canarias was wrong”: “It is good that he qualified this morning the declaration that ‘he posted yesterday. “

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ordered an investigation after the release of the migrants in Arguineguín and assured this Wednesday that the first migrants will be transferred to Barranco Seco, a dynamic that will continue during the coming days.