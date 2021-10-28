“we-are-not-going-to-fill-barcelona-with-pain”,-says-the-new-director-of-the-born-ccm

The writer and researcher Marta Marín -Dòmine, new director of El Born Center de Cultura i Memòria de Barcelona. El Born CCM

8 years after what is now El Born, Center de Cultura i Memòria opened its doors for the day of 2013, “people still don’t have a clear idea of ​​what it is; external proposals come to us that could go to any civic center in Barcelona; we have to reinforce the idea of ​​a specific place that has memory as its axis circulating through different disciplines ”, writes the writer and researcher Marta Marín-Dòmine, since last September 1, the new director of the center. Although barely two months have been given just to put together the new programming, it is clear to him what he will not do: “We have to give a dynamic vision of memory, not only based on ephemeris and victimhood: Barcelona should not be a shelter of pain, we are not going to fill the city with pain ”. He assured this Wednesday in his presentation to the media, in a tacit position opposite to that of previous directions, who had in the symbolism of the ruins of the bombed city on 1714 by the Bourbon troops that the center shelters its existential and programmatic axis. “It is ground zero for the Catalans,” the future president of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, went on to say, who was the first director of El Born in 2012, making a simile with the attack on the Twin Towers of the USA.

The vast profile of Marín-Dòmine (Barcelona, ​​62 years), as a professor of literature and peninsular culture at the University Wilfrid Laurier of Ontario, where he directed the Center for Memory and Testimony Studies (perhaps his great asset for the new position), author of several documentaries and art installations, and renowned novelist ( Fugir was the bell month I had ), explains his ambitious holistic look for El Born CCM. Thus, he advances that he wants “to work with other research centers, be also a training center and promote memories of other cultural contexts.” Perhaps, although he has not mentioned it, thinking about the large influx of public that passes through El Born CCM (295. 566 visitors in the pandemic 2020, of which 34. 872 participated in some activity or guided tour), Marín-Dòmine intends to “invigorate the heritage of the center , move it out, apart from enhancing its research “. An objective that would be accompanied by a permanent cultural and artistic offer, taking advantage of “the immense space that we have, which should not play against us.”

Thus, in the image and likeness of the Grand Palais in Paris, he would like “to bring one or two large-scale works a year by great international artists that address memory,” he said, citing the example of the work of Christian Boltanski; an artistic offer that would go “always with context, starting from specific days”. Commemorations (“not all”, he clarified) and international conferences with significant figures (in February there will be a conference on memory policies with a special look at America, from Canada to Argentina) would make up a program whose objective would be “to approach memory from all its angles , with the victim in the center as a testimony of struggle, resistance, denouncing injustice, but also leaving space for science and art ”. And he emphasizes: “You have to get out of victimhood and explain that memory also creates beauty; memory has no other way of manifesting itself than from culture … and politics. ”

And on the fly of that An idea, as an example, has put the tribute to the writer, but also a chemist, Primo Levi, scheduled for May, which will feature an artistic installation, a colloquium and a concert where the ballet of Pina Bausch could intervene. Also dance will be the way to address, in January, the Day of the Victims of the Holocaust, starting with the women deported from Ravensbrück, while the proposal Three days of March will bring back the memory of women who, in 1971, in Boston, from the publication of the mythical book today Our bodies, our lives , put the seed of family planning centers. That will be in March, the preamble to a future exhibition for 2023, curated by Isabel Segura. The same year there will be another multidisciplinary offer on slavery and Barcelona, ​​a city, he recalled, “which came to have a human zoo,” he says on a subject that will already have an aperitif from November 3 to 6 next in the conference Slavery in Barcelona. A silenced story .

Model contest

“I am quite sober”, she replied about the margin that a budget can give that she refused to provide: “I do not want to specify it now, although it is public information.” For this reason, it is known that there will be 2.9 million euros that, by current management, Marín-Dòmine will have, who came to the management after winning the contest that the Barcelona City Council held after the brilliant dismissal last March of the previous director , Montserrat Iniesta, alleging “leadership dysfunctions” and “management problems” at the center. A contest that, a few hours after failing, was criticized by the Associació de Museòlegs de Catalunya, which in a statement assured that it was not exactly a contest and that Marín-Dòmine was not the ideal profile to manage “a museum facility with an archaeological site and a permanent exhibition with a collection ”. “I am a citizen who submitted to a call with some requirements that I meet,” she has limited herself to saying.

“The contest has been exemplary; no one claimed anything before or challenged anything afterwards, ”recalls Jordi Rabassa, councilor for Democratic Memory of the Consistory, who has accompanied Marín-Dòmine, as has done much of the center’s management team, in another subliminal message in contrast to the previous director and in support of the new head of a center that “is not a museum”, they have recalled from the governing team. Rabassa has further supported the new manager: “The reflections and knowledge that come out of El Born CCM are what should feed public policies from memory,” he said, as he himself has shown, taking notes of the words of Marín-Dòmine during the act.