“We are open to improving tools, but all together”

The government will await the Interterritorial Health Council meeting on Wednesday to see if there is a consensus among the autonomous communities on relaxing the curfew. This is how they transfer it to LaSexta. If there is consensus – they say – it will be reviewed and a new decree will be taken.

An extreme that the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, confirmed in “Al Rojo Vivo”: “We are always open to listening and improving tools, but do it well, with the maximum of guarantees, all together”.

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Service, Carolina Darias, in an interview this Monday with Onda Cero, also referred to the Interterritorial Health Council to deal with the rest of the territories this measure aimed at advancing the curfew at 20 hours. handed down Castilla y León, a decision which the central government appealed as out of the law.

It would be “a consensual decision”, not one-sided, said the minister, who insisted that the principle of legality and the rule of law “concern everyone. There is no doubt about it” although ‘she admitted that there is “a space for politics”.

Darias insisted on the “effectiveness” of the measures adopted so far within the Interterritorial Council which, he recalled, have no immediate consequences, “they need 10 or 14 days to deploy their full force. effect”.

According to the head of territorial policy and civil service, the possible advancement of the curfew calendar was raised during the previous Interterritorial Health Council by three autonomous communities.

“I understand that the communities have taken tough, energetic and effective measures; and we are convinced that this time it will be the same,” he added.

Castilla La Mancha

Besides Castilla y León, the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, also raises this possibility. He advanced the curfew to ten at night and stressed that for now we must stick to what the law says, although he spoke in favor of amending the state decree of alarm to be able to set it at eight o’clock. the evening.

The Castilian-Manchego President declared that he transferred to the executive the need to modify the decree of the state of alarm in order to be able to work with other schedules. “The idea seems possible to me and I would like it to be an agreement of a general character and for the whole of Spain. The eight o’clock in the afternoon would be acceptable to us at a certain time, but we must stay within the limits. limits of what the law allows us, and the law sets us at ten in the evening, says Page.

Castile and Leon

According to Fernández Mañueco, “It is important that the government do some thinking. We made this decision based on epidemiological decisions. There are many autonomous voices calling on the government to move the tab and change the alarm state. “

Andalusia

Andalusia showed their support for Castilla y León, but warned that they were not going to impose it because “there are legal limits”. “There is a decree in effect until May 9 and communities have limitations, but we have formally requested it from the government.”

Murcia

Also the president of the region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, requests the advance of the curfew and requested it, sent a letter to Pedro Sánchez

He called for the modification of the current state of alert decree, so that each community is authorized to advance the hours fixed for the curfew “according to its needs in the fight against the pandemic”, and that he is considering the possibility that the governments of the autonomous communities “can set up selective home confinement”.