“We are reaching the maximum peak”

Monday January 18, 2021

The director of the Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, assured at a press conference after learning the greater number of COVID-19 infections recorded throughout the pandemic in Spain than the increase in cases could be mitigated in the coming days. .

“We are at the peak of this third wave. In principle, we reach this maximum peak,” said the doctor, who said that “we could already start the plateau or decline phase” and therefore “will depend a lot on what we do these days. “

However, Simón noted that “ICUs will continue to have small increases and will not decrease with the same number of cases,” as will happen with the deceased.

The epidemiologist stressed that we will have to wait until tomorrow to verify this trend to improve, even if for the moment “we see that the percentage of daily increase has been reduced”: “The data indicate and models tell us that we are already at that peak, but we have to wait for those days, ”he noted.

In this sense, Simón assured that “the more there are measures, the more there are chances to reduce the transmission”, while stressing that “if we apply some of them and apply them well, we can avoid them. ‘other”. In addition, he called closing bars the most effective measure, although he stressed the need to take measures that affect the economy with caution.