“we-at-least-had-an-asteroid,-what-is-your-excuse?”

Three days after the beginning of the world climate summit in Glasgow (Scotland), the COP 26, the United Nations has released a shocking video in which it brings back extinction to a dinosaur to warn governments about the need for more action to curb the threat of climate change. With computer-generated images, this short begins with the irruption of one of these animals in the iconic plenary of the New York headquarters of this organization, causing panic among the delegates of the world.

” We at least had an asteroid, “says the dinosaur from the speakers’ platform, to stress that global warming is a well-known threat that does not take anyone by surprise. “What is your excuse?”, He says.

This launch coincides with a United Nations campaign to warn that the world spends every year 423. 000 millions of dollars in subsidies for the fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas) that cause climate change, an amount so large as to finance the covid vaccination of all the inhabitants of the planet or three times what is needed to eradicate global extreme poverty.

The United Nations uses the dinosaur to warn that “it is time for humans to stop making excuses and start making changes” to address the climate crisis.

A report presented this Tuesday by the UN environment agency (UNEP) concludes that nations as a whole must double their emission cut promises for this decade to avoid the most catastrophic climate change. This analysis also highlights that only between 17% and 19 of the investments launched until the first half of this year to exit of the economic crisis generated by the pandemic will be really green and will help reduce greenhouse emissions.

