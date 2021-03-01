“We can all be contagious, even if we are vaccinated or if we have transmitted the virus”

Updated: Monday, March 1, 2021 8:39 AM

Published on: 03/01/2021 8:46 AM

“Vaccinated people, if infected, can be like asymptomatic contagious patients. We can all infect, even if we are vaccinated or have passed the coronavirus.” This is the stern warning that virologist Margarita del Val left on the coronavirus pandemic that continues to hit us.

And is that, given the progress of the vaccination campaign throughout Spain, the CSIC researcher recalls in “ Antena 3 ” that people vaccinated against COVID-19 can contract and transmit it , even if they don’t develop any symptoms. Therefore, it requires a lot of caution until the investigations are further advanced.

He also expressed his concern about the mobility that can occur at Easter. An easing of restrictions could bring us a fourth wave, as happened with the third after the end of the Christmas holidays.

“Travel is one of the predictors that there will be more cases and deaths. Mobility exposes us to people other than the usual and is correlated with wave and case problems,” he said. emphasized in this regard.

Likewise, he also wished to ask for caution when treating people over 65, who are a risk group and have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. “There are elderly and very vulnerable people who have not yet received the vaccine. We must do something with them and keep the incidence as low as possible,” he added.