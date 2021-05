We can celebrate Sunday June 13 Vistalegre IV to elect the new secretary general after the departure of Pablo Iglesias

Updated: Friday, May 7, 2021 12:49 PM

Published on: 05/07/2021 12:42

The Podemos mechanism to elect Pablo Iglesias successor as head of the party’s general secretariat is already underway. As laSexta can anticipate, Vistalegre IV will be held on June 13.