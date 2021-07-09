We can now test the new Office design adapted to Windows 11

The era of Windows 11 is a before and after for Microsoft. After many years of crossing the desert, those in Redmond are finally dedicating the amount of resources it deserves to the operating system. This new design line led by Windows 11 is expanding to more Microsoft and Office products and services is excellent proof of that.

Rounded corners and a temporary absence

As the guys from Office Insider reported via Twitter, we can start trying out the first brushstrokes of this new design of the world’s most famous office suite.

The most notable changes are related to the “ribbon” style bar so characteristic of Office, which will display a more rounded and Windows 11-compliant appearance.

In addition, in the promotional images (although not yet in the version that has come down to us) we can see how they applied to the background of the application the new design element dubbed “Mica” in Windows 11 , which has taken the dominant color of the background screen and applied it in a “blurred” way to the application.

Will there be more changes for Office in 2022?

While we don’t think Office apps look too bad with these changes, we still miss them a bit, especially after seeing a more ambitious proposal last year. Everything indicated that Microsoft’s plan was to replace the ribbon with a floating command bar, an interface that would be much more familiar and enjoyable to the ordinary user.

Major UI Changes That Could Happen To Office | Image: Microsoft

However, the Office team said last year that it would take a year or two to make all the changes they wanted to the apps, so we doubt they ruled it out. We would thus be before the first iteration of a new design which will be gradually completed and whose key element (the command bar) will arrive separately when it is ready.

This new design, despite adapting to the style of Windows 11, will also be available in Windows 10. To test it, we will need to have a valid Microsoft 365 (Office 365) subscription and be enrolled in the Office Insider program. If we activate the option to receive beta versions, the application will be updated and we will be able to see the new brushstrokes of the Office design.

What do you think of this redesign? Is this good enough for you? Do you think they should replace the ribbon with the command bar?