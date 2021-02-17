We can present the amendments to the IMV and the PSOE accuses them of skipping the “coalition deal all the time”

A new stumbling block arises among the coalition government partners, this time over the amendments to the minimum living income. United We may have presented 12 proposals in the face of what he considers to be an “absence of answers” from the executive.

An action which in Moncloa did not go quite well. As laSexta has learned, they see it as a “push strategy” from the Violet Formation. “They are negotiating with them and the deadline for submitting amendments is not over yet, it will not even close this week. They are skipping the coalition agreement all the time,” they said. .

And it is that since Podemos, 12 amendments have been registered to “solve the shortcomings of the minimum living income” because, in his opinion, it does not work as it should and does not reach all the families who should receive it. “The amendments are registered after more than six months of lack of response within the Government”, they collect in their statement.

These proposals mainly aim to provide “fairer” treatment to certain groups, such as those under 30, people with disabilities, minors living in irregular homes or applicants for international protection, among others.

In the published note, United We can collect up to 12 points which they believe should be included in the minimum living income bill:

Collect among the beneficiaries those who enter a vulnerable situation during the exercise itself Do not calculate the aid due to a situation of dependency or, when they are not collected, unemployment benefits or allowances Exceptionally extend the ” IMV to anyone who has recognized a minimum income for integration or regional social assistance on December 31, 2020, if it does not exceed the income threshold Reduce the requirement of an independent coexistence unit to two years for under 30 and introduce exceptions for groups with a higher probability of social exclusion Protect people who have moved with relatives or close friends following a sudden loss of income Take into account the situation of people persons with disabilities by adding a supplement to the established amount Adapt terminology to the legal framework of the rights of persons with disabilities Eliminate the obligation to prove legal residence, continuous e and uninterrupted of at least one year in Spain for applicants for international protection, returning Spanish emigrants, minors living in illegal homes, victims of trafficking or victims of gender violence To be considered a member a coexistence unit will suffice to prove effective and continuous residence in the case of these groups Ensure entry to persons who have been under the supervision of the public system for the protection of minors and must abandon it at age of the majority Do not require that the coexistence unit has been established for a year in the event of family reunification of daughters and sons Correct the scale of the increases for the calculation of the benefit so that it does not involve a comparative offense single-parent families with four or more dependent minors

For its part, the government insists that it “is already addressing all groups” because there are proposals which “have already been written into law to improve the system”. Likewise, they stress that they are already working with the autonomous administrations to “create bridges and transfer information to the Ministry of Social Security”.