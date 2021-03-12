“We cannot take for granted that we are going to understand each other in order to govern”

Publication: Friday March 12, 2021 10:18 AM

Former President Carles Puigdemont assured that it is still not clear that Junts per Catalunya can understand with ERC to form a government in Catalonia: “We can no longer take for granted that we will understand each other in order to govern.”

The politician who escaped Spanish justice affected the ERC’s pacts with the central government, which, as he points out, affect the entire independence movement. “A shared and united strategy must be agreed. It is impossible that in Madrid some go alone to conclude agreements with the Spanish government which also bind and affect the whole independence movement.”

Puigdemont assures that “neither the motion of censure, nor the blind support of the Spanish government, nor the approval of the budget were of no use”. “The prisoners are in jail, they continue to persecute us in Europe and those linked to 1-O continue to be persecuted. The separatist parties have gained strength in Parliament. This may be the way things are done. should start to change. happen, ”he said.

These are words that come after the Junts per Catalunya candidate, Laura Borràs, was elected President of Parliament with the backing of the rest of the independence parties.

With 32 votes from JxCat and 33 from ERC, and with the CUP’s commitment not to hinder her election, Borràs guaranteed sufficient support to be elected president of Parliament, ahead of the socialist candidate, Eva Granados.

The investiture, before March 26

The new president must communicate the constitution of Parliament to King Felipe VI, to the interim vice-president of the Generalitat, Father Aragonès, and to the presidents of the Congress and of the Senate, and will open a series of contacts with all the groups with a view to the investiture of the next president of the government.

According to the legislation, the President of Parliament has 10 working days to convene the first investiture debate of the next President of the Generalitat, which must be held on Friday March 26 at the latest and within these two weeks of margin ERC, Junts and the CUP must reach an agreement for the formation of the next government.