we deleted Pablo Iglesias from La Moncloa “

Madrid

Updated: Monday, March 15, 2021 1:35 PM

Published on: 03.15.2021 13:32

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, believes that Spain “owes him a debt” for having removed Pablo Iglesias from the government: “Spain owes me one: we have expelled Pablo Iglesias from La Moncloa.”

“He is a person linked to the separatists, to the ETA environment, he has always acted against the Community of Madrid … He has encouraged and firmly believes in the expropriation, in the ‘squat’, in the intervention of the ‘corporate or excessive attacks against Zendal, encouraging strikes and torching the streets of Madrid as we have seen in recent weeks, ”Ayuso said at a press conference after meeting with the civil protection plan of the community.

Obviously, the civilian response to the pandemic has been in the background after the political bombshell that the second vice president will leave the executive to contest the presidency of the Community of Madrid. The move has shaken the political game in the region, as a week has not passed since the censure motion in Murcia prompted Ayuso to push the elections forward.

“From this moment, all those who want to live in freedom in Madrid, from the sphere of socialism or from the center-right, we will have to unite and unite our efforts to show that the policies and ways of life in Madrid go in a direction absolutely different from communism, ”assured the still regional president to questions from the press.

For the popular candidate, she believes that her candidacy can bring together “all those who do not want communism, the one who has ruined so many countries”, since it represents “just the opposite”. “My concern is communism, regression, that the Community of Madrid intervenes with the policies which have ruined entire countries”, he underlined.

“Several times, immigrants from Eastern Europe or Latin America have told me: ‘I have already lost a country, I don’t want to lose another one’ and with us, they will not lose it “, he estimated.