we discovered the new window manager

Windows is synonymous with productivity regardless of its weight and with Windows 11 they have worked in several areas. Today we are going to talk about window management and as now we will have more options at our fingertips. Windows 11 gives us endless possibilities when implementing PowerToys elements.

Windows 11 will allow more ways to work with our windows

Multitasking enthusiasts have always liked being able to slide a window to the side or to a corner and thus be able to divide our screen into several windows and have everything at your fingertips. It allowed us to have 2, 3 or 4 windows at the same time and it was very useful. However, some time ago, Fancy Zones came over from PowerToys and unlocked new ways of working with Windows, allowing us to have almost any configuration.

A lot of people didn’t know that it was possible to slide windows to the side or to a corner and now with Windows 11 it’s easier. Just hover the mouse over the Maximize button to display the different window docking options. In addition, if we have a large screen, an additional configuration with three vertical windows will be displayed.

We still have the option to drag windows to different areas, but we also have this new system. It is more visual and allows us to configure the windows without having to drag them to the desired areas.

Windows 11 supports snapping up / down apps in portrait mode. To finish! pic.twitter.com/KwirSf3yIN

– Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) June 15, 2021

An interesting detail, and which shows us the work they have done with Windows 11, is that the orientation is finally taken into account when docking the windows. As can be seen in Zac Bowden’s tweet when placing the windows vertically. Before the screen was divided vertically and it was impossible to use two applications at the same time with this width.

As you can see, Windows 11 is much more than a face wash or tin and paint as they say in some places. A lot of things that had been criticized by users are taken into account to provide a better experience.