“we-face-climate-colonialism:-rich-and-polluting-companies-profit-from-our-destruction”

While riding the train to Glasgow to attend the UN climate summit a few days ago, I felt the enormous power of my people and my ancestors around me. I am from Samoa, one of the least contributing regions and yet one of the most threatened by climate breakdown. I became a climate activist at 11 years old, and have led citizen movements for climate justice for most of my life.

I’m here to bring with me the voices of our communities, of those who could not come because of the covid and the unfair inequality in the distribution of vaccines. I bring with me the voices of a Pacific that refuses to surrender. Time is running out for my islands and we will admit no more failures from world leaders. We know, as the recent IPCC scientific report shows us, that they are not doing enough. The COP 26 must urgently result in concrete solutions, and we are here to force them to act.

On Monday, at the beginning of the summit, I reminded world leaders that “their meeting rooms and their drafts are not just black and white objects; that in their words they wield the weapons that can save us or sell us for profit and power ”. Yes, the climate summit is a gigantic bureaucratic monster, but all those words could have consequences. Will they have the political will to do the right thing, to brandish the right words, and then carry out those long-awaited and delayed actions?

If not, we will have to keep fighting. An important part of my history as a native of the Pacific islands is the canoe, and one can imagine that the climate negotiations are a compass that guides our canoe to a safe harbor. But we do not depend on it. My ancestors had no compasses to help them navigate the ocean, and if the Glasgow Summit fails us, we and we, the people, will guide the canoe forcing those in power to act.

For hundreds of years, my people have shown great resilience. We have fought against our colonizers and made them change. Now that the rest of the world begins to suffer the effects of climate change as we already do in the Pacific islands, we can teach them to fight like us.

From the moment we America, Germany and Great Britain started trying to colonize Samoa, they tried to strip us of our culture. In a sense, the colonizers recognized that our knowledge, our beliefs, and our way of doing things were our source of mana, our power. Therefore, one of our main messages in the Youth 4 Pacific declaration that we have brought to the COP is that indigenous wisdom must be respected as a form of climate science.

We fought against the colonizers who wanted end our culture and achieve independence, but now we are experiencing a different revolution. Now we face climate colonialism: rich and polluting companies profit from our destruction.

All these struggles are connected. The climate crisis and social inequalities are symptoms of a world shaped by colonialism and capitalism, both being forms of social organization that place the comfort of one group over the lives of another.

That is why It’s been a decade since storms in the Pacific have become more violent, droughts are longer, and floods are deeper. Fishermen cannot feed their families, and cyclone-ravaged neighborhood shops are rebuilt only to be, again, destroyed by floodwaters.

If part of the canoe breaks, the whole canoe sinks. What is happening now in the Pacific islands is a warning to the rest of the world.

We can show you what is coming, but we can also teach you to survive. Our resilience means that we adapt. When there is almost no fish left, our boats risk going further. When the winds destroy our homes and businesses, the people stop and come together to repair them.

However, we cannot continue like this. We cannot continue to allow the climate crisis to make our islands uninhabitable. The statement that we bring to the COP also says that we refuse to leave them. Forcing an entire people to emigrate so that the world’s super-rich can continue to burn oil and coal is not a solution. And if world leaders allow this to happen in the Pacific, the rest of the world will follow us.

We all know that we must punish politicians who fail us. Of course we would have to choose other ballots next time. But we can do much more. Join a grassroots environmental organization, student climate association, or volunteer program. This is the type of organization that can hold those in power to account once the COP is over.

One of the Pacific climate warriors of our delegation in Glasgow is a dancer, it’s her way of communicate the message. Another is an educator, working through his students. Another entered a beauty pageant to use as a platform to talk about climate justice. How you protect the world depends on who you are.

We are not just victims of this crisis. We don’t drown, we fight. And now the world has to listen to us and follow in our footsteps.

Brianna Fruean is a Samoan climate activist and member of the Pacific Climate Warriors delegation to the COP 26

