“We go there like lice in sewing”

Publication: Monday, January 11, 2021 09:55

“Shame”, “brutal collapse” … This is the complaint of many users of the Madrid metro on Twitter. They report transport delays and crowds on the docks and wagons in the morning. They criticize the lack of foresight in the suburbs which they say does not take into account the increase in users due to the effects of snowfall in the capital.

“We’re like lice in the seam in the Madrid metro. It’s line 10: frequent passengers and those of us who use it today because we have no other way to getting to work with snow and ice, ”publishes LaSexta journalist Beatriz Correal. But she is not the only user to have propagated her complaint on the social network.

Agglomerations and saturation of public transport which, as Dr César Carballo points out, are not the best conditions for preventing COVID-19 infections. “Today at 7:00 am the collapse of the Madrid metro was brutal. We are going to set up three days of isolation during which those who were HIV positive infected families, with the obligation to take saturated transport … We are fine. Please, in public transport, protect yourself with FFP2! », Carballo also adds in the social network.

“Totally collapsed and unable to get on the metro all morning,” says another user, who also criticizes Díaz Ayuso and Aguado for showing the facilities in this situation.

The Madrid metro explains to laSexta that the low frequency of trains this morning, which caused crowds, is due to the fact that some trains could not leave the depot at the station, as they are on the surface and with accumulated ice.

Thus, in the section from 6 to 8 a.m., 21% more travelers have registered than in the same section last Monday. A total of 98 trains could not leave because of the ice. They are putting all the means and efforts to resolve it, they tell LaSexta. They add that in the night hours section (since the metro was open all night), from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., 13,079 people traveled by metro.