“We had a better Christmas than we could or should”

Publication: Monday January 11, 2021 19:05

Fernando Simón alerted during a press conference to report on new pandemic data that Spain will go through “very hard weeks” after Christmas, and that the increase in infections is due “to our behavior”.

That’s how energetic the director of the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies has been after reporting over 60,000 infections in a single weekend and the 85 point increase in cumulative incidence since last Friday.

“We are going to have complicated weeks, they show it in the occupation of UCIS: 26%. Hospital beds are already 13.7%, after lowering the figures to 10%”, said Simón, who reiterated that “know that” if we have spent relaxed days at Christmas, now we will have to make “an effort to control the epidemic”.

Despite the harshness of the figures, Simón wanted to send a message of hope on a possible home confinement: “We are at levels lower than the second wave, and in the second, there was no confinement”, he asserted.

Moreover, he pointed out that despite the data being higher than that of the first wave, “what happened next was higher, but much less was being reported.” For this reason, he declared, “we are in a much lower situation” than in March: “If we are all aware and united and the institutions do their job, we can avoid confinement”.

However, Fernando Simón stressed that “clearly the trend is upwards” and made sure that the measures applied to Reyes did not affect the numbers until next week. Despite this, he expressed “the hope that our intensive care units are not saturated before their time.”

In addition, he wanted to remove all doubts about the British strain, ruling out any involvement of it in a possible increase in cases. “The problem is not the British strain, the problem is our behavior. If we apply control measures, the transmission is controlled. If the strain is more transmissible, we need to apply them better. And at no point pretend that the The evolution in Spain is It changes because of this tension, because if it changes, it changes because of our behavior, ”he said.