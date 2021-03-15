“We had a chat this morning, I wished him good luck and in the next few days I will decide on the changes”

Madrid

Publication: Monday March 15, 2021 4:24 PM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, assured him that Iglesias had communicated to him this morning his decision to leave the government to be the United We Can candidate for the Community of Madrid and wished him good luck: “I wished him good luck. luck, not so lucky or a little less than the PSOE candidate Ángel Gabilondo “.

In addition, Pedro Sánchez assured that he thanked him for his work at the head of the social sector of the government during the year of the pandemic. “I recognized the contribution that this long year has made to a portfolio as important as that of social rights and the 2030 Agenda”.

Asked whether it will be the Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, replacing Iglesias as second vice-president or if there will be a problem in this regard, Sánchez indicated that Díaz “has my full support”. “She is a minister who does an extraordinary job at the head of the Ministry of Labor and, therefore, I am a person who respects the agreements of the coalition government. I have demonstrated this throughout this long year and I have all the respect. can in its participation in the Spanish government, in its composition and obviously in the distribution that we have made of these functions, there is a second vice-presidency which represents United We Can in the government “.

Thus, Sánchez assumes that it will be the Galician minister who will lead the purple in the executive, as Iglesias arranged. “In that sense, there will be no kind of problem or misunderstanding. There will be continuity, because it cannot be otherwise,” he said.

According to Violet, the president discovered this large-scale political movement a few minutes before it was made public and in France, where Sánchez went to hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting between Spain and France took place by videoconference in the prefecture of Tarn-et-Garonne, in the French town of Montauban, after four years without bilateral summits. Sánchez and Macron met to sign a dual nationality agreement, pay tribute to the Spanish exile and analyze the challenges the EU is facing as a result of the pandemic.