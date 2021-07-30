LETTER SIZE

Interview. Manuel Rey, HR Director at Bridgestone and First Stop Iberia: “We have made a transformation towards sustainable mobility and advanced solutions”

RRHHDigital interviews Manuel Rey, Director of Human Resources at Bridgestone and First Stop Iberia. In addition to analyzing how the company is adapting to the great challenges of sustainable mobility and digitization after the COVID-19 pandemic “Our mission is to continue to bet on social value and value for our customers as as a sustainable solutions company, ”says Manuel Rey. full interview



BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 30 July 2021



The future is sustainable and companies and their managers are aware of the need to implement, as of now, CSR policies and corporate strategies that make it possible to achieve the environmental objectives set, thus integrating them into the corporate culture. ‘company. Based on this context, from RRHHDigital we were able to discuss with Manuel Rey, HR director at Bridgestone, a leading company in the tire market, to find out how the company is adapting to the major challenges of sustainable mobility and post-digitalization. the COVID pandemic. .-19.

“At Bridgestone, although we have traditionally been dedicated to tires, in recent years we have transformed into sustainable mobility and advanced solutions,” says Manuel Rey, who adds: “We are now working on digital transformation, launching projects technological development. for the whole team “.

Recognized for years as a family business after obtaining the erf certificate, from Bridgestone, he admits, it was not that difficult for them to adapt to telecommuting after the outbreak of the pandemic thanks to their smartworking policy. flexible established in their business environment for years. “We work in the smartworking environment. Our policy allows us to work up to 3 days a week away from home. With the arrival of COVID-19, we are adapting to teleworking in 24 to 48 hours essentially ”, underlines the HRD.

Together with Manuel Rey, we analyzed the corporate culture of Bridgestone, which, as he himself emphasizes, is based on a “positive approach”, where there are several very relevant aspects that they focus on, among which :

Employee safety is the priority. Especially after the arrival of the pandemic, he emphasizes, “we have worked on the emotional health of our workers, with tools to manage this stress in a positive way. In addition, we have put in place a commitment plan to cover integral well-being. be our employees and our customers. Training. “When trying to build a positive culture, training is essential. At Bridgestone, we have three major actions to implement this: training to maximize the use of digital tools, training to develop managerial skills and training to provide the best service to our customers.

Don’t miss the full interview!

DRHNumeric

