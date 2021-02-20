“We have reached a level of confrontation that had not been reached”

Publication: Saturday February 20 2021 10:21

United We can say that we have enjoyed an “arrogant attitude” within the PSOE, following the equal treatment law and the debate on the law, and they are concerned about how this tension may affect governance and the progressive project of the coalition. .

This was indicated by the secretary general of the parliamentary group in Congress, Txema Guijarro, who, in statements to RNE’s “Parliament” program, admitted that these two issues had generated a “level of confrontation” between the partners that “did not hadn’t been come so far. “

In this sense, Guijarro designated the first vice-president, Carmen Calvo, as one of the factors that increased this tension. “Note that if it cost him, anyone would say he didn’t take it on,” he stressed when asked if a central part of this discrepancy was Calvo’s reluctance to leave those powers to them.

“I think in short we have reached a level of confrontation which I think is true, that it had not yet been reached and we are very concerned, say, by a certain arrogant attitude that we are seeing at certain occasions of our partners This concerns us and, finally, because of what can affect the governance of the country and the very progressive project that we want to push between the two ”, underlined the parliamentarian of United We, questioned if his partners had crossed the “red lines” marked in the coalition.

He also explained that they had refrained from taking into account the equal treatment law promoted by the PSOE by not being able to sign a text with these characteristics, which did not agree with United We Can . In fact, he insisted that they agreed to operating protocols between the two formations which, in this specific case, were not followed.

The debate on the “Zerolo law”, “a childish pique”

However, he denied that his parliamentary group had maneuvered against this law. “To say that we are trying to overthrow it is to openly ignore the truth”, he blurted out to challenge the socialist leaders, to whom he blamed this leak, to provide evidence or indications concerning “such serious accusations “. And, finally, Guijarro felt that what happened revealed “just a kind of childish sting.”

He acknowledged that this clash shows that “there are serious differences between the two political spaces in the management of equality issues”. He then recognized that “the world of feminism linked to the PSOE” has played an important role in the advancement of fundamental rights.

But that said, “it doesn’t make sense” that they are now trying to assume “a monopoly on truth” and the “flag of feminism”, when it is an issue that concerns all of the world. company and that “everyone has to collaborate.” “You don’t have to play this, because the Scattergories are mine and if not, I’ll take it,” he quipped with a famous advertisement for this board game.

Despite everything, Guijarro believes that there is no risk of rupture of the coalition, because he believes that its usefulness for a majority of citizens is a “guarantee” that there will be a government and that it will continue to be. “strong”, although he later warned that deviating from this mapped out path (the coalition agreement) “would weaken it”.

Therefore, he urged the PSOE that if it does not feel comfortable with the established protocols, it is better to sit down and talk and review them, but not break them “unilaterally”.

Is there fatigue in the coalition ?: “We’ll have to ask them”

Regarding his bill to repeal opinion offenses, the secretary general of the confederal group underlined that they had waited for Justice “for months” and that they had registered their initiative after having had the final agreement with the ministry. . Therefore, they will “push” for it to be approved because the fact that a rapper, alluding to Pablo Hasél, is in prison indicates that they are “late”.

Asked about PSOE fatigue with United We Can, Guijarro said “we’ll have to ask them” but clarified that everyone in Spain learns about the culture of the coalition in the state government, in which debates that had taken place previously they were limited to Congress or the Senate.

In this line, he indicated that debates within the executive are normal in other European countries and that his approaches revolve around “ensuring that the government pact is respected”.

Regarding the unrest in the demonstrations against Hasél’s imprisonment, United MP Podemos stressed that acts of violence do not represent the majority of people who have demonstrated peacefully.

However, he clarified that the debate should not focus on whether “the protesters are doing it right or wrong” but rather “why they are demonstrating”, given that there is “outrage” at an “anomaly”. democratic ”on the situation of freedom of expression, one of the“ pillars ”of society and which“ directly questions the democratic quality of the country ”.

Finally and with regard to the negotiation for the renewal of the General Judicial Council (CGPJ), he hopes that an agreement can be found to put an end to this “democratic anomaly” which supposes the blockade in the replacement of the representatives of the ‘governing body of judges. In this sense, Guijarro has clearly indicated that they will participate in this negotiation.