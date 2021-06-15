“We help businesses improve the well-being and financial health of their employees, reducing uncertainty and financial stress.”

Interview. Francisco Puertas, President of Hastee in Spain and Portugal: “We help companies improve the well-being and financial health of their employees, reducing uncertainty and financial stress”

“We help businesses improve the well-being and financial health of their employees, giving them greater control over their own economy, reducing uncertainty and financial stress, and improving the productivity of all employees,” as the says Francisco Puertas, president of Hastee in Spain and Portugal, a company specializing in on-demand pay and financial health for employees.

Hastee has the strongest and most comprehensive FinTech platform on the market, already used by more than 400 European companies, giving immediate access to earned wages to more than 250,000 employees worldwide. According to its president, “our technological platform is distinguished by its simplicity, robustness and maximum security”. Among its services, the following stand out:

We provide access to cash We give employees the ability to access their generated salary when they need it We improve employee financial education We offer personalized content based on their personal characteristics and interests We provide access to a debit card, access to savings and planning We offer a beneficial application with many incentives

Its traction is a sign of the relevance of the financial health of companies which, added to the current crisis, is becoming even more important. “We want to promote Hastee’s service to large companies, by promoting the well-being, financial health, satisfaction and improvement of the productivity of their employees” and, he adds, “by giving access to a salary generated in real time, we take control over our money, we improve control over our lives and reduce financial stress – we call it “the financial well-being equation”.

Don’t miss the full interview!

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric