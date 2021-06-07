We know the date and time of the semi-finals in the Stade Toulousain – ScoopCube

the essentials The official Twitter account of the French Championship has revealed the full program at the end of the season.

According to the official Twitter account of the Top 14, the French rugby championship, Stade Toulousain will play its semi-finals on Saturday 19th June at 8.45pm. The game against Bordeaux-Bègles or Clermont will be played at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d’Ascq and will be broadcast by Canal +. It is the encrypted station that has also decided to program the “red-black” Saturday night instead of the day before.

On Friday evening the 18th the first semi-final between La Rochelle and the winner of the Racing 92 – Stade Français will take place. Kick-off at 8:45 p.m., also in Villeneuve d’Ascq (Canal +).

In addition, the programming of the dams was also announced:

Friday, June 11th, 8.45pm: Racing 92 – Stade Français,

Saturday June 12th, 8.45pm: Bordeaux-Bègles – Clermont.

The final is scheduled for Friday 25 June at the Stade de France (8.45 p.m., Canal + and France 2).

The jump-off to avoid going down in Pro D2, called “Access Match”, between Biarritz and Bayonne, will take place on Saturday, June 12th at 5.30pm.