We know the detailed work plan – ScoopCube

The main Tisséo Collectivités, the client of the 3rd metro line, presented the main lines of the future location on Wednesday morning. The work takes six years and extends over 27 km from east to west of the Toulouse metropolitan area and 21 stations.

From theory to practice. Since 2014 and the urban campaign, Toulouse residents have heard of the 3rd metro line, a showcase project in a congested metropolitan area that must connect Colomiers to Labège, the east with the west of the metropolitan area, over 27 km of route or lines A and B added together. The project went through many phases: a big debate in 2016, a declaration on the common good in 2019, a new election campaign in 2020, then the health crisis that postponed its commissioning from 2026 to 2028.

This Wednesday, the elected officials of Tisséo Collectivités, the organizing authority for public transport, approved a document, the final preliminary draft, that moves the 3rd line from the study phase to the implementation phase, like Jean-Michel Lattes, President of Tisséo. It is now a huge construction site that corresponds to this line that is being created for the residents of the agglomeration. She has never known a place like Toulouse, said Jean-Luc Moudenc. The schedule, estimated cost and terms of the work are now shown on a roadmap.

“We can see that what we said was solid and serious. It is about to materialize,” said the Mayor of Toulouse after years of debate.

5 tunnel boring machines

The start of work is planned for the end of 2022 and commissioning in 2028. But by then the preparatory work for the relocation of the network has started well, as in Bonnefoy and Colomiers. From the end of 2023, five tunnel boring machines will dig at the same time. And for four years, from 2023 inclusive until the end of civil engineering in 2026, it will be the climax of the work with no less than 40 construction sites at the same time, that is, let’s say the 21 train stations, the evacuation wells, the livelihoods … So many places that traffic, disrupt the bus network and life on the surface. Some websites are more restrictive than others: François-Verdier, Marengo, L’Ormeau, La Vache …

“We’re going to be tough,” said Karine Traval-Michelet, Mayor of Colomiers. “The extraordinary dimension of the project will lead to questions, concerns and disputes. Our information and communication system has to be redesigned, ”emphasized Jean-Luc Moudenc. Jean-Michel Lattes acknowledged that “there is room for improvement” on this important issue, number 1 in the news for years to come. The updated cost is 2.629 billion euros. This does not include the airport line (€ 27 million) and the connection to line B (€ 195 million) as part of an overall plan of 4.3 billion investments by 2030.

From 2022 to 2028, the detail of six years of work

Yesterday’s approval of the preliminary draft made it possible to concretise the main stages of the site. It will officially start in late 2022 for commissioning in late 2028, six years later. But the preparatory work, mainly the diversions of the subway networks and the drilling of the basement, have begun, as well as at Bonnefoy and Colomiers station. Tisséo must also obtain the environmental permit expected from the state for the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. It still has to buy land, possibly also through expropriation. The earthworks for the stations will begin in early 2023. The five tunnel boring machines will arrive at the end of 2023. You will work at the same time. Work on the automatic system begins in early 2024. The end of the civil engineering work is scheduled for the beginning of 2026. The period 2023, 2024, 2025 and the beginning of 2026 thus corresponds to the high point of the area with 40 areas under construction at the same time. The first tests are planned for early 2028. In line with the forecasts, the schedule marks the postponement of commissioning from 2026 to 2028, which was announced in December and associated with the Covid crisis.