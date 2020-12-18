“We may be at the start of the third wave”

Publication: Friday, December 18, 2020 9:59 a.m.

The Minister of Health warned of “a clear change in trend across Spain” in the number of COVID-19 infections and warned that “it is necessary to react with the appropriate measures”: “The situation is not going well “

In an interview with Catalunya Radio, Salvador Illa stressed that “we could be at the start of the third wave if the appropriate measures are not taken” and specifies that they predict that “there will be an increase in cases for a few days “or” a few weeks “:” We are on the verge of some very special days and it is necessary to take adequate measures. “

Despite this, he ruled out “total containment” because “the circumstance does not arise” and pledged to “continue to apply this successful strategy”: “The easing of the measures causes a rebound, I do not see no general confinement under any circumstances “.

“It is not that simple, total containment would also have effects on the health of people. These are not neutral measures,” he said, recalling that “there is no improvisation “:” There are documents discussed among the experts which foresee what to do according to the situation. Different warning scenarios are foreseen according to the epidemiological indicators. “

Illa also spoke about Christmas and said that “those who want to celebrate it” will be able to do so, “but in a safe and appropriate way”. “We cannot celebrate it as we celebrated it last year, by meeting the whole family and large groups of people and not taking precautionary measures,” he warned.

In this sense, he explained that “very energetic measures have been taken” such as the confinement of the perimeter and recalled that the presidents of the communities can tighten these measures in the face of Christmas.