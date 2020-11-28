“We must put caution before any other goal”

Updated: Saturday, November 28, 2020 2:23 PM

Published on: 11/28/2020 11:42 AM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has warned that there will be a “critical stage” of the coronavirus pandemic in the first months of next year, for which he asked to put “health precautions before any other type objective “. Christmas.

“Experts predict that we will witness a critical stage of the pandemic coinciding with the first massive vaccines,” he said on Saturday at the headquarters of the PSOE during an intervention to present the plan “Spain that we deserve 2021-2026 “. “This Christmas, it is necessary to put health precautions before any other objective. Let us give safety to those whom we want to continue together tomorrow”, he declared.

In this sense, he encouraged every socialist militant “to bring his grain of sand”, setting an example. “It is much more important to celebrate Christmas in the years to come than that”, he assured. Sánchez insisted that the goal was to reduce the cumulative incidence to 25 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

“Today we are just over 300, so there is a long way to go,” he said. The president of the government underlined that “the coming months will be decisive” to bend the contagion curve of this second wave of pandemic, and indicated that the vaccination plan is guided by “equality”.

Regarding the outbreak of the pandemic, Sánchez said that “it was terrible news that came when the government started to march. We made some very difficult decisions in record time.”

“We know how others have acted in the face of milder crises. And we know what the opposition has done: they voted against the state of alert, brought decisions to Europe, ignored calls for unity and responded with more destructive attacks, ”criticized Sánchez. According to him, “there are no such cases in Europe”. “When it is over, we will have to ask ourselves where everyone was,” he said.