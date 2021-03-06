“We need more feminism than ever”

Published: Saturday March 6, 2021 11:10 am

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, stressed this Saturday the importance of Women’s Day, March 8, in this year 2021, ensuring that at this time “more feminism than ever” is necessary.

This is how the Director General expressed himself in a message on his Twitter profile, in which he regrets that women suffer from discrimination, violence, more family responsibilities and less access to the labor market, “simply because they are women”.

In addition, he recalled that women were the ones who carried the heaviest burden during the coronavirus pandemic, so he insisted on the need for this Women’s Day in 2021 “together and together”.

This message from the Prime Minister comes in the middle of the controversy because the government delegation in Madrid banned all demonstrations in the capital region on the occasion of March 8.