“We no longer believe in government”

Publication: Friday April 23, 2021 11:10 am

Rocío Monasterio questioned the death threats denounced by Pablo Iglesias, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and María Gámez: “We Spaniards no longer believe in the government, they have deceived us since the start of the pandemic again and again, deception after deception, we are tired of being systematically deceived, ”he assured RNE.

“I condemn everything that is violence. I wish they had condemned Vallecas. I no longer believe anything in Pablo Iglesias. Neither does the government. They deceived us,” replied the United We Can candidate.

He called them “very serious”. “Faced with a terrorist threat, if there is a force that calls it into question, it is further proof that it is outside the framework of democracy and that media laundering must be stopped,” he said. stated in an interview with TVE.

In addition, he announced that if the Monastery does not retract, the purple formation will “rethink” will not share “any space with Vox”: “Being in a debate with someone who questions death threats is not acceptable and the media must say that those who support terrorism cannot be on television. If they don’t back down, they shouldn’t be. Let’s stop the money laundering. These are the things Vox says that generate this climate. “

Iglesias also criticizes that the attacks are escalating. “These people no longer call me red, they call me chepudo or rat and question the death threats. The level is unacceptable,” he said.