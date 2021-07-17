“We prefer fewer and better ministers”

Madrid

Posted: Saturday July 17 2021 3:00 PM

The Popular Party has shown an image of unity in the act of re-election of Alberto Núñez Feijóo as President of the PP in Galicia for the fifth time in a row. There, the PP leaders embraced and congratulated the president of the Xunta, whose “rigor and seriousness” in politics they stressed, which for Rajoy is “the best way to improve people’s lives”.

In addition, the popular used the law to attack the government. Pablo Casado has been forceful, defending that “the Spanish want governments to be where they need to be, to solve problems, to improve people’s lives, not to say what to do and create problems, to thrive on them. “

Thus, the president of the People’s Party assured: “We will win the next legislative elections, when they are.” We are ready to govern, we are united in a necessary project for Spain.

Party spokesman José Luis Martínez-Almeida also lodged a complaint against the current executive. “More than a crisis, it was the Valentine’s Day massacre. Nothing was saved, not a single liter of political blood,” said Almeida, who added: “We prefer that you have less and better ministers. “

Likewise, Mariano Rajoy criticized the government for not addressing what really matters to citizens and for making “a policy of tweeting, headlines and propaganda”. “In the Council of Ministers there are too many artists of the Spanish language, too many kicks in the dictionary; the ‘todes’, the ‘hijes’ …”, manifested himself, after which he received the applause from the assistants. You can see the intervention of the former president of the government in this video:

All embraced Núñez Feijóo, who was re-elected for the fifth time president of the PP of Galicia, and expressed his feeling “deeply moved and moved”. “I am still here and I will continue until the end of the pandemic. They have my commitment,” said the head of the Galician PP.