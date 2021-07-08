“We serve the talent that wants to join the company and the talent hungry company”

RRHHDigital meets Mara Jimez, Director General of the Postgraduate Department in Business Management and Professional Certifications at the International Graduate School, to analyze the keys to training and specialization. “At the International Graduate School, we have an employment-oriented methodology. We offer programs that give students employability in areas demanded by companies, ”explains Jimez.



BY RRHHDigital, 01:30 – 08 July 2021



Looking ahead to September and the last quarter of the year, we expect the labor market to pick up and the hiring rate to become normal. Faced with this reality, the professionals who present themselves with the most complete profiles will be the most relevant for companies seeking to recruit talent. Training will be the key to standing out and finding the best job opportunities.

In this new post-covid working environment, RRHHDigital met with Mara Jimez, General Manager of the Postgraduate Department in Business Management and Professional Certifications at the International Graduate School, to analyze the keys to training and specialization. “At the International Graduate School, we have an employment-oriented methodology. We offer programs that give employability to students in areas demanded by companies. We see the need to improve the employability of young people and the school was born for this purpose “

“Starting from the International Postgraduate School, we focus on two main areas”, specifies Mara Jimez, “the field of business management and the field of ICT and construction, but we also offer specialized training ranging from HR management, data protection, cybersecurity, renewable energies … In short, areas and profiles that companies require, but in which it is difficult to find talent “

His two big clients, he adds, are students and businesses. “We have a social responsibility to serve both parties: the emerging talents who want to reach the company and the company hungry for talent”

