“We still have a lot to relax”

Updated: Thursday, December 3, 2020 6:49 PM

The Ministry of Health, in its daily update of official figures that reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, added 10,127 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

The cumulative incidence continues to decline, averaging 240.8 cases per 100,000 population. But of Health, they warn: “It is always a much higher incidence than what we would like. Virtually all the Spanish territory is at risk or very high or high,” said the director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and health emergencies, Fernando Simón.

In addition, Health has added 254 new deaths to its data compared to the figures recorded the day before, 1,015 last week. With these data, the death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain stands at 46,038 people and the number of people infected with the disease confirmed by a PCR test stands at 1,675,902.

Although health officials have been warning for weeks of a “continuing decline” in pandemic incidence data, there are concerns about what could happen after the Constitution Bridge. Simón warned that for any “mistake in controlling the pandemic,” the data could rebound.

Despite the perimeter closure that most of the Autonomous Communities have established for this holiday, experts keep warning about how mobility which, however small it may be, can have during these days influences infections. .

In fact, data indicates that coronavirus cases exploded just two weeks after the July and August bridges, when there were no restrictions on mobility, doubling.

The same thing happened on the October bridge, that of Pilar, when the communities did not close the borders, although they established restrictions in certain communes of some of them. 15 days later, the incidence skyrocketed.