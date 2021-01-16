We tested Windows 10X before its release (video)

The countdown to the launch of Windows 10X has already started and it will be a very short time before it ever sees the light of day. Microsoft’s new operating system competes where Chrome OS, Google’s alternative, succeeds. We are talking about very light, cloud-based operating systems focused on enterprises, educational institutions and individuals. The time seems long past when these new operating systems, which will dominate the market for the next few years, will be able to move from you to Windows 10 and MacOS for gaming or more professional uses.

This will be version 1.0 of Windows 10X

Two days ago, Windows 10X build 20279 was leaked, a version very close to the one finally sent to manufacturers (20281). Thanks to this leak, we got to know the final look of Windows 10X’s Start menu, its new smooth animations, the final version of its file explorer and much more.

Today our colleague Javier Gualix got down to work and brings you a video that will delight many of you. We tested the filtered version of Windows 10X in a virtual machine to analyze in detail the new operating system that Microsoft plans to revert to under its jurisdiction.

As you will see throughout the video, there are some things that we really like, some that are halfway and some that still leave a lot to be desired. Keep in mind that this is the first release of a new operating system and will surely get a lot of tweaking in the coming months. Also, according to rumors. Windows 10X would receive a major update in 2022 in preparation for its launch in the consumer market. In this article, we’ve put together everything we know about him so far.

Windows 10X will officially launch this spring in the education and business markets. What do you think of this first version? Would you like to get a cheap laptop or tablet with this operating system? Do you think this will be successful? Leave us your comments!