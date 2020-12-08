“We want no one to be alone after such harsh confinements”

Posted: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 9:44 PM

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, in an interview with “Cadena Ser”, explained the reason why the plan for Christmas includes the possibility of traveling between December 23 and January 6 to visit “close friends”, in no longer relatives A term that has been controversial due to its ambiguity.

“We can look for many paws for the cat, but what we want is that no one is alone after such harsh confinements”, he explained, insisting however on the fact that “the less we get together and we move better “.

Thus, he recalled that “they have been very hard months” and we can understand that “you want to be with someone with whom you have no family affinity but do not want Christmas to pass alone”. “This is what we wanted to allow,” he stressed. For this reason, those who in this way try to skip the rules, he accuses them of “doing it very badly”.

Illa also explained in this interview how Christmas is going to be. He will travel to Barcelona, ​​where he lives, and meet “a maximum of five” people, his wife, daughter and parents, who have just beaten the coronavirus. with his family. As a minister, he said, “I have to comply with the letter and I make him convinced,” he said.

