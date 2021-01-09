“We were prepared for two days for the storm”

Publication: Saturday January 9, 2021 2:10 PM

Defense Minister Margarita Robles spoke live on LaSexta Noticias to comment on the military’s actions in Storm Filomena, the effects of which caused major accidents on hundreds of roads in Spain.

Robles says the Military Emergency Unit’s (EMU) priority is to “get trapped people out of their vehicles” and “help clean up” the roads.

Robles acknowledges that the UME “is always ready”, even though this snowfall “has far exceeded what was expected”.