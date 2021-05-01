Posted: Saturday May 1, 2021 7:41 PM

A few words from José Luis Martínez-Almeida during an electoral act sparked controversy on social networks, after the mayor of Madrid quipped with the following sentence: “We will be fascists, but we know how to govern”.

The national spokesperson of the PP made the remarks, with a humorous tone, referring to the third vice-president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, whom he accused of wearing a “medal” with the data on the unemployment. “Do you know what is happening? That if the strike went well in Spain it is because the fascists who govern in Madrid have succeeded in lowering unemployment five times more than the national average, because we will be fascists, but we know how to govern, ”he quipped.

A joke from the Madrid adviser that United We can later echo on Twitter, with a fragment of Almeida’s speech and the message: “Say yes, José Luis, the first step is to recognize him.”

The PP, for its part, accuses the purple formation of distorting a fragment of the Almeida rally. Party sources qualify it as “gross manipulation” and specify that the first mayor of the capital “has made habitual use of irony precisely because of the accusations of fascism which are used in this campaign”. “Obviously, Almeida does not define himself as a fascist, neither in his words, nor in his policies nor in his management,” they say.

Almeida himself spoke out on Saturday, accusing Pablo Iglesias and Consumer Minister Alberto Garzón, who criticized his comments on Twitter. “The elections are not won on Twitter, they are won at the polls,” he said. “I have nothing to say about what I said, among other things, because everyone knows that irony and a sense of humor is something that I use regularly, but I say one thing to Pablo Iglesias and the whole Twitter troop: I will be so happy with the result of May 4, “he added.

Garzón had spoken about Almeida’s statements on Twitter, where he shared the fragment and criticized that “it’s unimaginable to think of Merkel, Macron or any French or German conservative leader saying something like ‘we will be Nazis but we are good managers. ”“ They remember very well what fascism means, and they fear it. They are right-wing Democrats. This is what we have, “criticized the Minister of Consumer Affairs.

For her part, the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, defended her partner in the municipal government. “I know something about José Luis Martínez-Alemida, I probably think a little more than some of those who lynch him. I can also tell you that he is both fascist and Madrid,” he wrote on Twitter.

Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos also criticized Almeida’s comments, which he described as “quite a statement” during an electoral act in Vallecas. “When it’s a party admission, I have nothing to add. There are no more questions, your honor. But if it wasn’t true, if you weren’t a fascist, almost worse, because it sounds like a joke, “he asserted. “Frivolize fascism, no, I almost prefer that to be the case,” he added.