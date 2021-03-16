“We women know how to stop the far right”

Madrid

Publication: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 10:59

Mónica García imposed herself as Más Madrid’s candidate for the presidency of the Community and was convinced that she could be president of the Community of Madrid.

“We women have more than demonstrated that we know how to stop the far right without being protected by anyone. We cannot add more spectacle and more testosterone to Ayuso’s frivolity,” he said. stated in a video posted on Twitter.

A few words that come after the offer made this Monday by Pablo Iglesias – after announcing his candidacy for the elections – to appear on a joint list of Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos. “We women are tired of doing dirty work so much so that in historic times they ask us to step down,” said the candidate.

Errejón’s party thus rejects an electoral coalition and justifies its work in the region. “From Más Madrid, we have been working on this for a long time. We have a well-oiled feminist, regionalist and green project. We know down to the minute every injury left by Ms. Ayuso’s negligent government. And I’m going to put my soul, my heart and my soul. brain to heal Madrid, ”Garcia said.

“My name is Mónica García, I am 47 years old, I am a public health doctor and I want to be president of the Community of Madrid. I want to stand for election and be the next president of the Community of Madrid. I want that, I have good ideas and a lot of work at the back, ”says the candidate.

After the video was posted, Íñigo Errejón subscribed to García’s lyrics. “Feminism has taught us that we don’t always have to be the protagonists. So today is that. Come on,” she said on Twitter.

Iglesias, number two?

Pablo Iglesias assured this Monday to El Intermedio that he is ready not to be head of the list for the elections of the Community of Madrid if the formations of Madrid are parties to unite in a common candidacy and, after the primaries in each gone, it is not the one chosen first. “The name is the least important,” he said, stressing that he believed he could win the election and be president.

“Let’s do a few primaries and let the entrants decide the roster from first to last, and if they decide that Monica needs to lead, I’m happy to go in the position that touches me. That can’t be an excuse not to. build that unit, ”he said.

After Más Madrid’s refusal to sacrifice his candidate in favor of a coalition with United We Can and Pablo Iglesias, it seems that this option proposed by the leader of the purple party is far from being realized.