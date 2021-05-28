Weapons on China’s border with India: Weapons from China on the Indian border: China deploys weapons near the Indian border

Beijing

After nearly a year of violent clashes in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, China has once again stepped up suspicious activity near the border. The ANI news agency report said China had started to mobilize new weapons systems along the border with India, complicating efforts for a peaceful solution.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has announced the deployment of new self-propelled rapid-fire mortars for “mobile firing stations,” Asia Times reported, citing the Global Times. The mortar brought into this area is the fourth type of system.

Several systems brought

Previously, self-propelled howitzers of caliber 122 mm, armed assault vehicles and long-range multiple rocket launcher systems were introduced. The missile system and rocket were identified as the HQ-17A Field Air Defense Missile System and the PHL-11 Self-Propelled 122mm Multiple Rocket Launcher System.

The report states that transporting these weapons to high altitude areas would be difficult, even if they were dropped by helicopter.

The tension started in May of last year

Earlier, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said India’s relations with China were at a crossroads. There is no certainty that the Chinese side will honor its promises and agreements between the two countries. After the tension started in May last year, the Chinese military came about 8 km from the LAC and pitched tents in several places in eastern Ladakh.

China built a bigger navy than America, does Jinping want to rule the world?

Symbolic image (Global Times)