Weird News: Dad captures gruesome footage of girl pulled under bed by ghost – ‘Ghost’ caught child under bed, senses people flying watching CCTV footage

A father posted a very spooky CCTV video of his child on Tiktok. Based on the video, the father claims his child was taken under the “ghost” bed.

A father posted extremely spooky CCTV footage of his child on Tiktok. Based on this video, the father claims that his child was taken under the “ghost” bed. CCTV video recorded on the camera in the child’s bedroom shows her playing with her toys at 37 p.m. to 11 p.m. During this time, something unusual was captured on the camera.

According to the UK newspaper Daily Mirror, this video was posted by user @ joshdean0222 on TickTalk. He captioned it: “My daughter was dragged under the bed… The woman thinks the child must have fallen to the ground but was pulled by something else. This video has been viewed 80 million times to date. Not only that, people cannot believe their eyes after watching videos.

We see in the video that the child is lying on his bed. Suddenly her leg started to pull and after that she got off the bed. The frightened child began to call for his mother. The video has so far received 7.25,000 likes and 26,000 comments on TicketLock. Many users said something pulled the child down. Another user wrote: “There is no such thing. The child was scared and called the mother and went under the bed on her own. Another user wondered if the child is okay now or not.