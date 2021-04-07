WellWo’s healthy platform and all its audiovisual content, available in four languages

WellWo, the health and well-being platform, is expanding its linguistic offer by welcoming even more potential companies, regardless of their location.

BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 07 April 2021



WellWo believes in a world in which all companies become healthy companies, concerned with the well-being and occupational health of their employees. For this reason, although it was originally born with Spanish as the only available language, it now offers Catalan, English and French, with the intention of breaking down borders and reaching all possible businesses, regardless of the language they speak.

The workplace health and well-being platform, which is committed to motivating employees, fighting absenteeism and increasing productivity, among other objectives, has as its tool a vast audiovisual content dedicated to physical and nutritional health. , emotional and environmental. All this content has been translated and dubbed into the four available languages, allowing the user to read and / or listen to it, according to their preferences.

In turn, the platform speaks the language the employee wants and can change it whenever they want, from their control panel. This option, available with just one click, presents an interesting opportunity for the worker, to change the language to his mother tongue or to do it in a new language that he is learning. The communications that reach the employee of the company, via the healthy platform, will also be in the selected language.

In the words of Orlando Prez, CEO of the company, “By expanding our linguistic offering, we want to open the door to more companies and that no one is left behind in their transformation into a healthy company. . ” Orlando Prez, offers data: “According to the latest WHO report, physical activity and health programs in the workplace reduce absenteeism between 25% and 30% over a period of 3 to 6 years. This is just one of the many benefits of implementing a good health and wellness program in a business.

