Whale vomit: Ambergris whale vomit worth over Rs 24,261,192 found in Thailand: Fisherman in Thailand found whalefish vomit worth over Rs 2 crore

A fisherman in Thailand vomits 1.6 kg of wells in Millmarket. The cost of this vomit is used to make an excess of Rs. 2 crore 42 lakhs, the vomiting from the well is very DemandBancock.

A Thai fisherman found a strange treasure from the sea. In fact, they found Vail fish vomit in the sea, which can cost over 2 crore 42 lakh rupees. Ambergris is considered a treasure from the sea and is not underestimated by gold. In fact, it contains an odorless alcohol which is used to keep the scent of the perfume for a long time.

The fisherman, father and son, returning empty-handed, found floating gold

A 24-year-old fisherman named Asari Pud, along with his father, went fishing in the sea in Satun province, southern Thailand, last Tuesday, but had to return to shore empty-handed due to heavy rains. monsoon on the way. As the father and son were getting into their boat, they saw two strange things floating on the surface of the sea.

The weight of vomit is 7.6 kg

These fishermen had heard about Vail’s vomiting on the television networks. He picked up these two pieces on the basis of suspicion and placed them in his boat and returned to shore. When he weighed this strange thing after returning home, one weighed 7 kg and the other weighed 600 grams. He had this vomit tested and obtained a certificate from scientists from Prince of Songkhla University.

24 261 192 The price can go up to Rs.

Scientists said that the cost of these two nodes can reach around Rs. 24,261,192. Now these father-sons are looking for the agents who buy Vail’s vomit. So far no buyers have contacted them, but a host of people are expected to buy this unique treasure.

How Well’s vomit becomes solid

Ambergris is a solid flammable element similar to wax. It is light gray or black in color. It is found well in the intestines of semen. Inside the water, well fish eat a lot of these creatures that have sharp beaks and shells. Ambergris is important to avoid injuring the inside of the well when eating them. To remove it, several times the smugglers kill the well, which is already included in the endangered creatures.

Thailand: Woman walked on beach, smelled ‘floating gold’ millionaire will make a fish vomit

Why is it so expensive?

It is used in the perfume industry. The alcohol it contains is used to make expensive branded perfumes. With the help of this, the smell of perfume can be maintained for a long time. For this reason, its price is extremely high. Even scientists have called it floating gold.