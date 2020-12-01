Whale vomit price: Thailand: fisherman’s hands strike ‘treasure of the sea’, Vel’s vomit costs ₹ 25 crore! – Thai fisherman finds vomited whale ambergris worth 25 crore rupees

Strong points:

In Thailand, a piece of marine treasure is in the hands of a fisherman, and the reverse side of a piece of good quality veal is worth crores in the perfume industry.

No one would like to see such a thing as vomiting, but a Thai fisherman became a millionaire. In fact, his hands weren’t like that, but Whale Vomit, Ambergris. A worker earning £ 500 a month would never have thought that what he considers a lump of rock is in fact £ 2.4million Ambergris.

Ambergris is considered a treasure of the sea and is not underestimated by gold. In fact, it contains an odorless alcohol which is used to keep the scent of the perfume for a long time. Naris Suwansang from Thailand found this piece near the beach. When he took it home and studied it, he learned something else.

Why is it so expensive?

A special element comes out inside the body of well fish. According to some theories, with the help of this, the vel is able to melt its food, while some claim that it is present in the feces of the vel. Expensive and large brands help to smell the scent for a long time. When this piece was burnt it fell behind and a similar smell came to them which made them realize what was on their hands. The peculiarity is that its weight is about 100 kg. With that, it’s the biggest chunk of Ambergris ever found.

Cost in crores

Naris says a businessman has promised him that if Ambergris’ quality improves, he will receive a price of £ 23,740 per kg. Naris is currently waiting for specialists who will inspect him. It will also notify the police, as the risk of theft has increased with the dissemination of information about its price.