What about people who were waiting for the second dose of AstraZeneca?

Publication: Monday March 15, 2021 9:00 PM

The preventive suspension of the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Spain, at least for the next 15 days, raises doubts about what will happen to people who have only received the first of two doses needed to achieve immunity.

The truth is that between the two doses it should take about ten or 12 weeks. With the AstraZeneca vaccine being the last to arrive in Spain on Saturday, March 6, barely ten days have passed since patients received the first dose, so there is a lot of room.

In total, 1,700,500 doses were delivered to the Autonomous Communities, of which 939,534 doses were administered and only 8 people have the full schedule, according to data provided by Health in the immunization report.

Of all the doses that have been administered, only one patient has suffered from cerebral venous thrombosis in our country, although Health has reported that he is already recovering.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, stressed that this decision to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca is taken as part of a principle of caution, and requires time to analyze the cases. “We are going to be careful. The European pharmacovigilance risk assessment committee has requested time to analyze these rare and delayed thrombotic events. We are going to allow this body to analyze in depth and issue an opinion on the matter. “, explained.

It should be remembered that from the outset it was decided that this vaccine would only be given to people aged 18-55 years due to the lack of clinical trials in people of older age. They were thus vaccinated, among others, with health workers who are not on the front line and essential professionals, such as firefighters, police officers or teachers.

Pay attention to the symptoms

María Jesús Lamas, director of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, and Darias asked people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine to be aware of the symptoms, which are not the reactions that usually occur when receiving the vaccine. vaccine, as it could be. fever.

To make it clear to the public when to go to the doctor, she explained what specific symptoms to look out for. These are very severe headaches that get worse when lying down, with vomiting, visual disturbances and irregular blood pressure.