What actions and / or measures should I include in the company’s health and wellness plan to promote the culture of happiness?

A series of workshops (face to face or online) on healthy cooking, stress management, physical exercise, preventive medicine and health to mitigate the effects of telecommuting and returning to the office

Health and well-being acquire an essential role in the culture of happiness in business. It is no longer just a question of training, flexibility or professional development, but today it is essential that all bets integrate health and well-being issues to face the impact of teleworking and to manage the return to the offices. The health and well-being of professionals is the new priority for 6 out of 10 Spanish companies, according to a ManpowerGroup survey. Alares, a company specializing in work-life balance and well-being, has developed a pack so that companies can promote the culture of happiness through a series of practical workshops.

Fast food, but healthy: the new comfort food

First and foremost, the healthy cooking workshop has a nutritionist doctor who practically teaches the knowledge needed to prepare quick and easy meals with healthy foods.

Stress and negative emotions

Secondly, in the “manage stress, manage time” workshop, stress is analyzed, how to recognize it, its types and the different ways of managing it in the work environment. The goal is that this does not constitute an obstacle in interpersonal relationships and personal and professional growth.

Check-ups and medical check-ups

On the other hand, the preventive medicine workshop has a health professional who points out the warning signs. It also explains the different techniques for early diagnosis and the importance of medical checks.

Take care of your posture

Otherwise, the physical exercise and posture habits workshop is taught by a specialized professional who teaches the importance of physical activity for our brain and our well-being. In addition, it explains how to have good spinal postural hygiene and take visual pauses to take care of yourself through posture.

Running away from toxic relationships

The “Happiness, a precious intangible” workshop develops a series of exercises for workers to learn to value, respect and forgive themselves. It leads to living in the moment, setting goals and objectives, and maintaining positive relationships.

The pack ends with a practice of exercises (yoga, Pilates…) and a healthy meal, analyzing the activities developed within the framework of this campaign.

In addition to these face-to-face or online services, Alares is also implementing these services electronically as part of ongoing reconciliation plans. Nutritional advice is a telephone service frequented by dietitians (eating habits, diets for pathologies, alterations, disorders, etc.). Psychological counseling also makes it possible to resolve and manage any emotional situation (stress, anxiety, bereavement support, etc.). They also offer unlimited medical advice with telephone consultations to family physicians, as well as telepharmacy and specialist treatments, among others.

