what are asteroids: asteroid day june 30

We are not alone in the universe. We may not have found life outside of the earth, but many space guests pass by. The rocks in the belt, usually located between Mars and Jupiter, can answer many questions about the birth and evolution of the solar system and the universe, not just Earth. These rocks are asteroids. On the day of asteroids, know some special things related to them-

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are rocks that revolve around the sun like a planet, but they are much smaller than planets. Most of the asteroids in our solar system are found in the asteroid belt in the orbit of Mars and Jupiter. Apart from that, they continue to move in the orbit of other planets and revolve around the sun with the planet. What is their size?

About 4.5 billion years ago, when our solar system formed, those clouds of gas and dust that could not take the form of a planet and were left behind, were transformed into these rocks, that is, into asteroids. This is the reason why their shape is not round like the planets either. There are many such asteroids in the universe that are several hundred kilometers in diameter and most are equal to a small stone. By being born with the planets, by studying them, one can find the answers to questions related to the universe, the solar system and the origin of the planets.

How dangerous are asteroids?

While a rock at high speed is likely to approach within 46 million kilometers of Earth, space organizations consider it dangerous. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. According to this system, the asteroid that actually threatens Earth is now 850 years old.

In the year 2880, an asteroid 29075 (1950 DA) as large as the Empire State Building in New York is expected to come towards Earth. However, scientists are convinced that the planetary defense system will be developed in the coming times, on which work has already started: are asteroids and meteorites the same thing?

Meteorites are part of an asteroid. For some reason, when the asteroid collapses, a small piece of them separates from it, which is called a meteoroid. When these meteorites come close to Earth, they burn on contact with the atmosphere and you see a light that looks like a shooting star, but they are not really stars. And these comets aren’t even comets.

symbolic image