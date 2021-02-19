what are fairy circles: how are fairy circles formed

The fairy circles found in the grasslands of Africa have long been a challenge for scientists. Now a recent study has claimed that they are made from a plant that releases poison after death. These “bin circles” are visible when this poison is found in the soil. They are so poisonous that locals dip their arrows in them to hunt. This poison comes from a plant called Euphorbia. These plants are extremely dangerous and can cause serious harm to humans.

Puzzle made between the desert

Researchers say this plant is responsible for this circular patch. It was a puzzle for decades in the dry grassy desert of Namibia. There are hundreds of plates between Angola and northern South Africa ranging in diameter from 7 to 50 feet. Experts believe that Euphorbia species – E. damarana, E. gummifera and E. gregaria release such poison when they die, which leads to the death of neighboring plants. The increase in temperature makes these circles more frightening.

… eyes can last forever

Researchers at the University of Pretoria in South Africa and ITMO University in St. Petersburg, Russia have revealed the mystery. Professor Marion Mayer of the University of Pretoria says there are many theories behind their training. Their mechanism is so varied as it is difficult to prove. Locally, Euphorbia plants are known for their slimy white milky substance. These plants are very dangerous and humans can go blind forever if they touch their poison.

Many current theories

Earlier in 2017, a report claimed that these ferry circles were caused by species of termites, ants or mice. In another theory, it was claimed that due to the rivalry for water in dry areas, plants are made so that the roots can receive rainwater well. However, Professor Mayer has made it clear that these patches are made from the poison of Euphorbia. The results of this study were published in BMC Ecology.