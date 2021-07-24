What are glacier ice worms: Mystery around glacier ice worms

Washington

Our world is full of more than one wonder. The reach of humans is beyond Mars today, but a small creature found on Earth remains a mystery. These are the insects found in the snow, after which recently appeared in the Paradise Glacier in Washington, the discussion has intensified as to how they have been studied very little. However, Scott Hotling, a glacier biologist at Washington State University, and Peter Wimberger have been studying them for many years.

These slender, black, thread-like insects hide in ice in a cold environment like a glacier. They live comfortably at 0 ° C but die when the temperature drops. These insects, which feed on mosses and bacteria, can survive a year without eating anything. It is not yet clear how they reached the snow and how they continue to grow in such conditions.

It is interesting to study them because understanding the mysteries of life in such an environment can help to understand the possible habitats of life like Mars. It is concerning that glaciers around the world are melting. If these insects are unable to keep up with the changing environment, they can also die. However, Scott also seems to have a possibility that due to these insects, glacier ice is not melting quickly?

In fact, snow is believed to melt faster due to the thick foam. These insects are also black in color, so they may also absorb heat, causing the ice to melt. However, no concrete information has been received about them so far and these insects remain an unresolved snow-capped mountain issue.

By Southwick3 – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26508124