What are Spanish professionals lacking?

The pandemic has made professionals and businesses around the world rely on telecommuting. However, many workers do not have the necessary skills and companies generally have not done enough to address this. In fact, according to the study “ The future of teleworking in the new normal ”, carried out by IEBS Business School, the leading digital business school for online training, despite the fact that 56.8% of Spanish companies say they have trained their employees, 75.1% of qualified Spanish professionals deny having received sufficient training to telework productively.

Global data for the entire Spanish-speaking world is not very different. According to the IEBS study, conducted among more than 1,500 employers and qualified professionals (60% from Spain and 40% from Latin America), 90% of the professionals questioned affirm that before the pandemic caused by COVID-19, they have not done They have never teleworked or have done so less than two days a week, but currently 82% do so always or more than half the days. Despite this, the data reveals that 4 in 10 skilled professionals do not feel able to work remotely.

On the other hand, in terms of the advantages offered by teleworking, the professionals questioned put forward the reduction of travel time, the improvement of the work-life balance and the savings in personal expenses. On the contrary, the biggest disadvantage indicated by 76% of the respondents was the lack of social contact, followed by communication failures and low productivity in remote work activities. If we compare the survey results by region, we can see how they differ in various aspects. For example, Spanish professionals attach more importance to family and professional reconciliation than Latin Americans. For the Spaniards, this is the second most important advantage of teleworking, while qualified LATAM professionals mention it in 4th position.

In addition, teleworking will now be an important factor when changing jobs. This is what the professionals questioned affirm: nearly 94% of employees in Spain and Latin America would give preference when looking for a job to companies that allow teleworking at least 1 day per week. Among unemployed professionals, the figure is similar, 92% would opt for a company that would give them facilities for teleworking.

Despite the mistrust that hangs over the job market after this serious health and economic crisis, 89% of qualified professionals view their future employment with optimism. An attitude shared by employers, workers and the unemployed. This optimism can be seen especially in Latin America, because when it comes to assessing their expectations for the future, qualified Latin American professionals are much more optimistic, 96.5% compared to 83.2% in Spain.

Training is the key to not being left behind and adapting to a constantly changing world. Gaining the knowledge to be fully productive while telecommuting is essential, as remote working has come to stay and is transforming the employment landscape. However, it is also more and more necessary to train in the digital field, because trades and work as we understand them today are progressing and it is important to be up to date ”, explains Óscar Fuente, director and founder of IEBS.

In order to adapt to the present day, the digital school IEBS will offer at the beginning of next year the MOOC Teleworking and Organization of offshore teams for free. It’s a ten-hour course to learn how to manage time and be more productive from a distance, as well as the tools needed to work effectively from a distance.

